Palm Beach County Heart Walk goes virtual this year

The American Heart Association will still be walking for a cause this year. It'll just look different than it has in the past.
Palm Beach County's Heart Walk, of which WPTV is a proud sponsor, is moving to a digital experience in 2020.
This year's Heart Walk will take place Saturday, Nov. 14, at 9 a.m.
Millions of walkers from across the nation will walk in unison that morning -- together but apart.
The fundraiser to help end heart disease and strokes is being reimagined this year, inviting walkers from near and far to walk wherever they are in support of the cause.
Everyone is encouraged to wear their Heart Walk shirt and post pictures and videos to document their activity using the hashtag #PalmBeachHeartWalk.
The goal is to raise $850,000.
For information on how to donate or register, click here.
