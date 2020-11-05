Parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast out of Eta's cone of uncertainty

Tropical Depression Eta continues to bring heavy rain and life-threatening flooding to parts of Central America on Thursday, and is expected to curve and move over the Caribbean Sea on Friday.
According to the 10 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Eta has maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.
The latest forecast track has shifted farther south and west, putting parts of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast out of the cone of uncertainty.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: WPTV Hurricane Guide
The NHC said Eta is forecast to approach the Cayman Islands and western or central Cuba this weekend.
The storm is then expected to make its closest approach to Florida on Monday and Tuesday as a tropical storm, however, there are still uncertainties with where the center of Eta will be as it approaches the Florida peninsula.
WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall said scattered showers, storms, and windy conditions are possible over the weekend as moisture associated with Eta moves into our area.
On Saturday, tropical moisture will begin to move into our area. Increasing clouds, scattered showers, and storms are possible throughout the day. Winds will crank up with gusts of 30 mph.
On Sunday, scattered showers and storms are possible with even more moisture moving in. Wind gusts will be around 35 mph.
Monday and Tuesday, Eta will make its closest approach to Florida as a tropical storm. Tropical storm conditions are possible with winds over 39 mph, heavy rain, and the potential for isolated tornadoes.
Scripps Only Content 2020