Southbound Roosevelt Bridge reopens ahead of schedule

The Florida Department of Transportation has reopened two lanes on the south span of the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart.
Initially the agency announced plans to open over the weekend however, the contractor was able to speed up the project ahead of schedule.
For the past five months, crews worked to repair several cracks and corrosion issues that were found during a routine inspection.
Weight restrictions have since been lifted to allow tractor trailers and other trucks to use the bridge.
Regular tolls have also been restored on the Florida Turnpike between Monterey Road and Port St. Lucie Blvd.
FDOT expects to have all six lanes on the bridge back open in January.
