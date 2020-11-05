Stuart Air Show takes off this weekend

Professional pilots will be performing stunts and showing off their aircraft this weekend at Stuart Air Show.
This is the first large-scale event in South Florida since the COVID-19 pandemic started months ago.
It's also the return of the Stuart Air Show after it was canceled last year due to heavy rain and following a deadly plane crash at the event of a Grumman OV-1 Mohawk plane that claimed the life of the pilot, Dr. Joseph Masessa.
New this year at Witham Field will be all four United States Air Force jet demo teams including the A10, F16, F22, and F35. Plus, some exciting stunts.
"We’ll have a motorcross arena with ramps and all and we’ll have a free-style motorcross rider jumping a moving bi-plane," said Skylar Gorman, executive director of the Stuart Air Show.
"Top Gun" fans will get to experience a replica of the F18 Super Hornet featured in the new movie "Maverick" starring Tom Cruise.
Plus, fans of the TV show "M*A*S*H" can experience a real-life Bell 47 helicopter.
THINGS TO KNOW:
- There are no events on Friday
- Guests must wear a facial coverings when entering the gates and when social distancing is not possible
According to the International Council of Air Shows, the Stuart Air Show has a $2.5 million economic impact locally. It costs about $1 million to put on this show, and the money that's leftover is usually given to local non-profits.
"The Stuart Air Show donates the majority of its proceeds to deserving charitable organizations in the area such as The United Way, Special Olympics, and ROTC groups," Gorman said.
The Stuart Air Show runs Nov. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Buy your tickets now by clicking here.
TICKET PRICES:
- Adult: $30 online (tickets will be $30 at the gate)
- Veteran/Military: $5 (proof of military service will be checked at the gate)
- Youth (6-12): $5
- Children 5 and under are free
Scripps Only Content 2020