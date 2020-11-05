Wild Pants Party goes virtual for Arc of the Palm Beaches

Fundraising during the coronavirus pandemic has been a struggle for many charities in South Florida.
The Arc of Palm Beach County is no different. To keep the charity funded, they throw large events like the Wild Pants Party at the Gardens Mall. But with the coronavirus pandemic, the event is being held virtually to raise the needed funds.
"The Arc of Palm Beach County is an organization that is geared towards helping children and families with disabilities," said Tony Robinson, Chief Development & Human Resources at the Arc of Palm Beach County.
The virtual Wild Pants Party is trying to raise $50,000 by Nov. 18.
"[The goal] is a big deal but nowhere enough for what we are looking to do."
Kurt Gehring and his daughter Jessica are fundraising but this year their hard work is more of a struggle.
"The biggest reason people give is because they are asked. And asking in person is such a different feeling than asking on the internet," Said Kurt Gehring, President and CEO at Gehring Group.
He and his daughter are relying on social media to get the word out.
"People are scrolling on social media, it's not as [personal]," Jessica said.
Each team is making their Wild Pants and getting creative online.
David Applebaum serves on the charity's board and his daughter Jackie is a client. Their team made a video like they were strutting the Wild Pants runway.
WPTV NewsChannel 5 and FOX 29 are getting in the spirit of the Wild Pants Party. Tito's Handmade Vodka donated 60 50 ml bottles and Entertainment Reporter T.A. Walker has attached them with lemon drop candies onto his Wild Pants. You can make a donation by clicking here. If you donate $25 he will send you one of the bottles.
22 committee members all raising money virtually.
Helping more than 3000 families like Jackie.
"They've helped me become more social, make new friends, become more independent," Jackie said.
"It's really helping to prepare their skills for integration into society," David said.
Starting with decorating wild pants so future clients can, "Be inclusive, be diverse and be included," said Robinson.
