Woman hit and killed by train in Vero Beach

Police say a woman was hit and killed by a train Thursday morning in Vero Beach.
The Vero Beach Police Department said it received a 911 call around 5:30 a.m. about a woman who was trapped underneath a train near the intersection of 21st Street and U.S. 1.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman dead on the tracks. She was not carrying any identification and her identity is currently unknown.
Police said she had been struck by a Florida East Coast Railway train.
If you have any information about who the woman is, call FEC Railroad Police Agent N.J. Calise at 1-800-824-2330.
