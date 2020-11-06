Biden takes the lead in Georgia, Pennsylvania

While Trump took to the White House briefing room dais to declare the election was being stolen from him, the reality is that Trump did poorly in mail-in votes. While Trump dominated Biden in votes cast on Election Day, Biden led mail-in voting in Pennsylvania by a 3-to-1 margin, and he led mail-in votes by a 2-to-1 ledger in Georgia. The two states largely completed their Election Day tabulations on Wednesday, allowing Biden to comeback ever since.