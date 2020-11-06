Broward County gets first Caribbean-American fire chief

The first Black sheriff of Broward County has appointed the first Caribbean-American as the next fire chief.
Sheriff Gregory Tony has named Gregory Holness as the chief of the Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue.
Holness replaces Chief Joseph Fernandez, who announced his retirement earlier this year.
"Throughout his 37-year career, he has demonstrated sound leadership and is highly respected by BSO employees," Tony said of Holness in a Thursday news release.
Holness has served as a Broward County paramedic since 1983, rising through the ranks to serve as captain, acting battalion chief, operations district chief, assistant chief and, most recently, deputy chief.
