Early detection of prostate cancer critical for treatment, experts say

The Friday morning announcement that longtime NBC weatherman Al Roker has prostate cancer is shining a light on the disease.
Kent Eisman is used to living life in the fast lane.
"I've had (a) Corvette shop for 47 years called Eisman's Corvette Center. That’s what I do," he said.
However, two years ago, the 68-year-old received news that made him slow down.
"I had a physical exam, and they said you need to get a biopsy, so we signed up for the biopsy, and that's when I found out I had cancer," he said.
Eisman said he got his prostate removed and was able to avoid chemotherapy treatment.
"I kind of thought there was a problem with me for about a year before I actually had it. Something was a little different, but I kind of wish I had done something sooner," he said.
Dr. Daniel Caruso at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center said early detection of prostate cancer is critical.
"[If a] man finds out about a diagnosis of prostate cancer, more often than not, he's given some options for treatment, which have very high cure rates, giving him the opportunity to take some time and make his decision. Early detection is key to that," Caruso said.
According to the American Cancer Society, one out of nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer. The chances are greater for African American men.
Caruso said it helps when notable people, such as Roker, speak up about it.
"I think it enables people to relate to someone that they know, and perhaps they trust them over the years, in the case of Al Roker. So, when someone like that speaks about their experience, it's very commendable, but then I think it opens up conversations," Caruso said.
