Eta expected to restrengthen into tropical storm on Friday

Tropical Depression Eta is expected to strengthen once again into a tropical storm later on Friday as it heads toward the Cayman Islands and Cuba.
According to the 10 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Eta has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is bringing heavy rain and life-threatening flooding to parts of Central America.
The latest track has most of Palm Beach County and all of the Treasure Coast out of the cone of uncertainty.
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Cayman Islands, and a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for portions of Cuba.
LATEST FORECAST:
The NHC said Eta will move across the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday, approach the Cayman Islands on Saturday, and be near central or western Cuba on Saturday night and Sunday.
According to WFLX First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall, Eta will move east toward Cuba on Saturday, then curve toward Florida on Sunday and Monday as a tropical storm.
The heaviest rainfall and strongest winds are expected Sunday evening into Monday. There's a 20% to 30% chance of seeing winds over 40 mph.
Saturday, morning lows in the mid to upper 70s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Increasing clouds, scattered showers, and storms are possible. Winds will pick up out of the east at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of up to 35 mph possible.
Sunday and Monday, morning lows in the mid 70s and highs in the low 80s. Numerous showers and storms are possible as Eta approaches the area. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding in spots. Winds will pick up to 25 to 35 mph with higher gusts. There is a low chance of seeing tropical storm force winds.
By Tuesday and Wednesday, Eta is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico and slightly drier air will move in.
