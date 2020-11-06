Florida hailed as model after successful election

Vote counting rules vary from state to state, and Florida is now being hailed as a model for getting the vote counted quickly.
However, contested states vow that accuracy and honesty will not suffer, even if it takes awhile.
Following the debacle in the 2020 presidential election, multiple changes made a difference in the Sunshine State this year.
It's been a long week of waiting on vote counts in multiple states like Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania -- but not in Florida.
"When you look at what's going on in some of the other states right now, where there is uncertainty, at least Floridians can put their heads on their pillow and know Florida got it right this time," said WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley.
Crowley said it took some time, but Florida did get it right by updating equipment and changing rules that allowed the millions of mail in ballots to be counted 22 days before Election Day. This prevented the waiting that other states are experiencing this week.
Ben Kuehne is an election attorney who went through the 2000 Florida vote.
"Florida invested money in technology that works and works fast," said Kuehne
Other states, such as Pennsylvania, had to wait to open mail-in ballots until Election Day, slowing the count for days and leading to frustration and legal challenges.
"Our Constitution says that elections are done at the state level. That is one of the remarkable aspects of our Constitution, so state law matters," said Kuhene.
Florida may now be the model for other states that want to change how votes are counted, especially if voting by mail remains popular in Palm Beach County.
"That is going to be the interesting part. Do people continue to vote by mail?" said Palm Beach County Elections Supervisor Wendy Sartory Link.
If voters continue to vote by mail, Florida is certainly ready again for it.
It will be up to other states to decide whether to follow Florida's lead.
