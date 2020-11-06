Health Care District of Palm Beach County closing coronavirus testing sites Monday

All coronavirus testing sites operated by the Health Care District of Palm Beach County will be closed Monday because of the threat of inclement weather from Tropical Depression Eta.
The Health Care District made the announcement Friday as Eta was forecast to bring a potential for heavy rain and flooding to the area.
The four COVID-19 testing sites that are typically open Mondays are in Belle Glade, Delray Beach, Jupiter and West Palm Beach. Two other district-run sites -- a walk-up mobile location at the South County Civic Center and the drive-thru location at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches are closed on Mondays.
All locations are scheduled to reopen Tuesday.
