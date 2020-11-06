Lantana taking steps to prevent flooding repeat

With a tropical system likely to impact our weather over the next few days, people in one Lantana neighborhood are hoping their streets don’t turn into rivers once again.
The Sea Pines neighborhood, off Hypoluxo Road just east of I-95, dealt with severe flooding about two weeks ago when more than 15 inches of rain fell in the area in a short period of time.
More than 300 homes were impacted by severe flooding, and neighbors’ frustration boiled over during a town council meeting as they demanded a long-term solution.
The Town of Lantana Operations Director Eddie Crockett tells WPTV they are taking steps to prepare for the approaching weather and help prevent flooding. He says, “along with the assistance of Palm Beach County and through our contract efforts, we pumped and/or pumped and hauled more than 12 million gallons of water from this site (Sea Pines community) over the past several weeks.”
He went on to say they are currently pumping water directly from the Sea Pines storm water retention basin in an effort to increase the storage capacity of the basin ahead of the expected rainfall. He says those efforts will continue as long as pumping operations are feasible.
After the storm passes, Crockett says the town will reevaluate conditions in Sea Pines and implement either pumping operations with the help of Palm Beach County and/or their own pump and haul contractor.
Town leaders have also said they want to ask the South Florida Water Management District to lower a drainage pipe near I-95 to help drain water faster.
