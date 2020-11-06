2 races headed for recount in St. Lucie County

Two races in St. Lucie County are headed for a recount after the results from election night were too close to call.
The first recount is for the District 1 County Commission seat.
On Tuesday, democrat incumbent Chris Dzadovsky ended up with 583 more votes than his republican challenger Ryan Collins.
The less than 1% difference puts race below the half percent margin needed for an automatic recount.
The second race that will be recounted is for Portofino Shores Seat 1. Candidate Janelle Hertz and her challenger Michael Luton by a single vote.
Each recount will done using ballot scanning machines.
Both recounts are open to the public will done simultaneously starting Friday at noon at the Supervisors of Elections Office in Ft. Pierce.
