South Fla. man accused of making threats against McConnell

A South Florida man is accused of making threats on Twitter to kill Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Steven Dilauro, 31, of Pinecrest, was arrested Thursday on a charge of written threats to kill or do bodily injury.
According to a Miami-Dade police report, Dilauro posted several threatening comments about the 78-year-old Republican senator from Kentucky on his Twitter page.
Here are some of the remarks police allege Dilauro posted:
McConnell recently secured a seventh term as senator, defeating Democratic opponent Amy McGrath.
The police report lists Dilauro's occupation as a medical student.
Police said Dilauro made a recorded confession during an interview with detectives Thursday, two days after the election. He was arrested and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.
