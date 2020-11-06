South Fla. man accused of making threats against McConnell

South Fla. man accused of making threats against McConnell
November 6, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 8:00 PM

A South Florida man is accused of making threats on Twitter to kill Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Steven Dilauro, 31, of Pinecrest, was arrested Thursday on a charge of written threats to kill or do bodily injury.

According to a Miami-Dade police report, Dilauro posted several threatening comments about the 78-year-old Republican senator from Kentucky on his Twitter page.

Here are some of the remarks police allege Dilauro posted:

By the way whoever wants to investigate this and come after me feel free but if I ever see Mitch McConnell and am not promptly shot dead I will bounce his skull on the sidewalk like a (expletive) sea otter and tear his skin off while he's still breathing and that's a promise.
Every member of the GOP should be lined up in front of a wall but there are a select few who should be slowly lowered into a tank of sharks and kept alive as long as possible. Mitch is absolutely deserving of something so much worse that I doubt even Satan's hell is enough.

McConnell recently secured a seventh term as senator, defeating Democratic opponent Amy McGrath.

The police report lists Dilauro's occupation as a medical student.

Police said Dilauro made a recorded confession during an interview with detectives Thursday, two days after the election. He was arrested and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Scripps Only Content 2020