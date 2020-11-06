5 students test positive for COVID-19 at Vero Beach High School, dozens required to quarantine

The School District of Indian River County said Friday that 4 students at Vero Beach High School main campus and one student at the Freshman Learning Center tested positive for COVID-19.
Following a case investigation from the department of health, contact tracing helped identify 45 students and 1 staff member who came in contact with the students who tested positive.
The district said these individuals will be required to quarantine, and monitor for symptoms, prior to returning to campus.
The families of the students required to quarantine have been contacted and notified of this information by individual phone calls from district officials.
All Vero Beach High School families and staff members were also notified by School Messenger call confirming the positive cases and all the information, the number of individuals required to quarantine, and that the families of students required to quarantine had been notified.
The district said custodial services are disinfecting and sanitizing all areas of campus to ensure a safe and healthy environment for the return of students and staff members on Monday, November 9.
Vero Beach High School:
Positive Case #1: student; quarantine: 3 students
Positive Case #2: student; quarantine: 7 students
Positive Case #3: student; quarantine: 4 students
Positive Case #4: student; quarantine: 11 students, 1 staff member
Freshman Learning Center:
Positive Case #5: student; quarantine: 20 students
For more information, please contact Cristen Maddux at 772-564-5527 or email at Cristen.maddux@indianriverschools.org.
