Tri-Rail: Let’s get back to work

Tri-Rail is your connection to get back to work when traveling from West Palm Beach to Miami. As an essential service, Tri-Rail is taking extra measures to keep train riders and its crew safe.
Tri-Rail has increased services gradually during the pandemic as people are getting back to work and school. Tri-Rail is now using up to 46 trains a day and is utilizing about 92% of their services.
Steven Abrams, Executive Director of South Florida Regional Transportation Authority says, “Our trains are clean, we have been sanitizing them. We are enforcing the mask policies of the three counties and so our trains are safe to ride.”
Tri-Rail has 18 stations throughout South Florida and they offer a connector bus that can take riders from the station to their destination.
