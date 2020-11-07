High school football Friday night recap

Postseason football is here. Things look a little different this year but the goal of winning a state title is still in front of Treasure Coast schools, as well as private schools in Palm Beach County.
It was a defensive battle at Sebastian River High School. Okeechobee High School was looking for its first postseason win in more than 20 years, while Sebastian River was just looking for its first win of the season.
The Sebastian River defense did its part to keep the season alive.
Wellington Community High School jumped out to an early lead over Pahokee High School as the Wolverines tried to bounce back from a season-opening loss.
A strong fourth quarter from Pahokee flipped the script though.
The Jupiter Community High School offense was clicking in a battle of unbeaten teams Friday night. Jupiter protected its home field and improved to 2-0 on this young season.
