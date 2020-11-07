Tropical Depression Eta expected to restrengthen into tropical storm overnight

Tropical Depression Eta is expected to restrengthen overnight.
A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Palm Beach County south to Miami.
According to the 10 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Eta has maximum sustained winds near 35 mph with higher gusts.
On the forecast track, the center of Eta will move across the northwestern Caribbean Sea tonight, approach the Cayman Islands Saturday, be near central Cuba Saturday night and Sunday, and approach the Florida Keys or South Florida late Sunday.
Palm Beach County officials held a news conference Friday evening in response to local actions ahead of the storm.
Director of Emergency Management Bill Johnson said their emergency operations center will be activated throughout the weekend. They are collaborating with multiple agencies including state officials, Florida Power Light and the South Florida Water Management District in preparation for the storm.
Johnson said Friday the county does not intend to open any storm shelters or announce any evacuations, but they are prepared to respond accordingly if need be.
COVID-19 testing is being suspended at all Health Care district sites at close of business Friday, with the exception of the FITTEAM Ballpark which will remain open Saturday only.
The NHC said Eta will move across the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday night, approach the Cayman Islands on Saturday, and be near central or western Cuba Saturday night and Sunday.
According to WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall, Eta will move east toward Cuba on Saturday, then curve toward Florida on Sunday and Monday as a tropical storm.
The heaviest rainfall and strongest winds are expected Sunday evening into Monday. There's a 20% to 30% chance of seeing winds over 40 mph.
Saturday, morning lows in the mid to upper 70s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Increasing clouds, scattered showers, and storms are possible. Winds will pick up out of the east at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of up to 35 mph possible.
Sunday and Monday, morning lows in the mid-70s and highs in the low 80s. Numerous showers and storms are possible as Eta approaches the area. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding in spots. Winds will pick up to 25 to 35 mph with higher gusts. There is a low chance of seeing tropical storm-force winds.
By Tuesday and Wednesday, Eta is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico and slightly drier air will move in.
