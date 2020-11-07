Tropical storm watch in effect for South Fla. ahead of Eta

A tropical storm watch remains in effect for South Florida as Tropical Depression Eta is forecast to bring deteriorating conditions this weekend.
As of 4 a.m. Saturday, Eta was moving east-northeast at 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.
According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, the center of Eta will approach the Cayman Islands later Saturday, be near central Cuba on Saturday evening and Sunday, and near the Florida Keys or South Florida on Sunday night and Monday.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: WPTV Hurricane Guide | Hurricane Center
Eta is forecast to become a tropical storm again sometime Saturday, with further strengthening likely through Sunday.
A turn toward the north and northwest are expected by Sunday afternoon.
"Computer models taking it across Cuba and then some models, in fact, take this system right across Miami-Dade County and then eventually into the Gulf of Mexico," WPTV First Alert meteorologist Steve Villanueva said.
However, the computer model that the National Hurricane Center likes to follow -- which is a combination of several models -- keeps Eta's center closer to Key West, Villanueva said.
Villanueva said the impacts of Eta in South Florida will really be felt Sunday into Monday.
He said there could be as much as 10 inches of rain in spots.
Scripps Only Content 2020