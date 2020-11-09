All area school districts reopening after Eta

Palm Beach County public schools will reopen Tuesday now that the threat of Tropical Storm Eta has passed.
The School District of Palm Beach County made the announcement Monday.
Julie Houston Trieste, a spokeswoman for the district, said operations crews have surveyed all public school campuses and bus routes and did not report any significant damage.
She said a make-up day for Monday's closure won't be required.
All four public school districts on the Treasure Coast will also reopen Tuesday.
Jennifer DeShazo, a spokeswoman for the Martin County School District, said Monday that all district schools and offices will reopen. That includes both in-person and remote-learning classes.
All athletic and after-school activities will also resume.
The School District of Indian River County, St. Lucie Public Schools and Okeechobee County School District also announced that all campuses are safe to reopen Tuesday.
