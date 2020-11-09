All southbound I-95 lanes in Jupiter reopen after crashes

All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 reopened in Jupiter following two separate crashes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP said all southbound lanes were closed for hours at Donald Ross Road due to an oil spillage that occurred with the crashes.
Officials said the first crash involved a Lexus, a Corolla, and two Sonatas. The second crash involved an Explorer, a Buick, and an unknown vehicle.
According to FHP, one person was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the other patients suffered minor injuries.
It's unclear what caused the crash.
No more information was immediately available.
Scripps Only Content 2020