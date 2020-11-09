County-by-county power outages due to Tropical Storm Eta

- Palm Beach County: 6,170 of 758,280 customers served
- Martin County: 480 of 93,500 customer served
- Okeechobee County: 390 of 20,500 customers served
- St. Lucie County: 230 of 136,400 customers served
- Indian River County: 560 of 98,400 customers served
- Broward County: 11,590 of 957,6300 customers served
- Miami-Dade County: 18,870 of 1,159,770 customers served
- Courtesy of FPL Outage Map
Last updated at 2 p.m. Monday
