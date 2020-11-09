COVID-19 testing sites in Palm Beach Co. closed until Wednesday

COVID-19 testing sites in Palm Beach Co. closed until Wednesday
November 9, 2020 at 11:45 AM EST - Updated November 9 at 11:45 AM

Coronavirus testing in Palm Beach County has been suspended Monday and Tuesday.

Palm Beach County's Division of Emergency Management announced Monday that all county-supported testing sites are closed, but testing is expected to resume Wednesday.

This includes the drive-thru testing site at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches and the walk-up testing site at the South County Civic Center.

The threat of Tropical Storm Eta prompted most municipal offices and services to close Monday.

Click here to find a complete list of testing sites.

Scripps Only Content 2020