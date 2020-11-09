COVID-19 testing sites in Palm Beach Co. closed until Wednesday

Coronavirus testing in Palm Beach County has been suspended Monday and Tuesday.
Palm Beach County's Division of Emergency Management announced Monday that all county-supported testing sites are closed, but testing is expected to resume Wednesday.
This includes the drive-thru testing site at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches and the walk-up testing site at the South County Civic Center.
The threat of Tropical Storm Eta prompted most municipal offices and services to close Monday.
