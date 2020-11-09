Crews restoring dunes at Bathtub Beach following Eta

Crews were up early Monday morning working to reinforce the dunes of Bathtub Reef Beach after days of high winds and pounding surf from Tropical Storm Eta.
Martin County officials said the beach will be closed while crews transport and place sand.
"We continue to experience high tides along with strong surf and winds and need to provide additional support to the dunes to ensure protection for infrastructure, including MacArthur Boulevard," said Martin County coastal engineer Kathy Fitzpatrick said.
The county said the dune held during the storm, but crews are still moving sand to reinforce it and provide additional support.
The beach, pavilion and parking areas of Bathtub Beach remain closed and will not be guarded or open until conditions improve.
"What we're doing today is just trying to shore up the dunes so that we don't have a breach, and we don’t have ocean water going across the road and making it unsafe and impassable," Fitzpatrick said.
Officials said Bathtub Beach continues to experience high tides, strong winds and heavy surf conditions, causing a significant change in the shoreline. They said moving sand is crucial to protecting nearby roads and other structures.
