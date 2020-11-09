Delray Beach men hope to create unity in the community

From the Presidential Election to the fight for racial justice, 2020 has shown America is divided.
Two men in Delray Beach have started a movement to unite the community. Their message is opening minds and hearts, and their unexpected friendship was forged over faith, football and family.
“We just started talking as two men and realized we had a lot more in common than we thought,” said Steve Muschlitz, founder of Wheels From The Heart.
“It was so much more of a connection that just happened naturally,” said Chris Ceasar, founder of Men Talk.
Now, it’s a partnership with a purpose.
“We never thought when we did this that it would be so necessary,” Ceasar said.
Ceasar and Muschlitz have different backgrounds, different political beliefs, there’s a twenty-year age difference, but they share one common message.
“Whether you’re Republican or Democrat, Christian or non-Christian, it doesn’t matter. A wise man told me that the left wing and the right wing is on the same bird,” Ceasar said.
Now, for the second year they’re hosting "Cars and Conversation: UNITY in the CommUNITY" in Delray Beach. The event continues the dialogue, and includes an appearance by former Miami Dolphin running back, Ricky Williams, and the 120th car donation to a single mother in need from the community from the non-profit foundation, Wheels From The Heart.
After an exhausting election that divided the country, the two men are sharing experiences, while talking race relations and finding common ground.
“Now we have to come together as a nation because we’re all Americans, we all live here and there’s no reason we can’t appreciate and learn from each other and get along,” Muschlitz said.
Last year’s event culminated with the Atlantic High School football team surprising a teammate’s mother with the donation of a car from Wheels From The Heart. This year, a Wheels From The Heart car will be presented by Ricky Williams to a single mother involved in another community support program, Delray Rocks. The Delray Rocks organization has been mentoring and supporting future NFL players in Delray Beach for the past sixty years.
If you want to attend you can reserve tickets by clicking here.
"Cars and Conversation: UNITY in the commUNITY" takes place at MotorWorks, located at 1107 Wallace Drive in Delray Beach on Wednesday, Nov. 12 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
