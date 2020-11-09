Eta brings flooding rain to frustrated Boynton neighborhood

A Boynton Beach neighborhood had flooded streets Monday after heavy overnight rains from Tropical Storm Eta.
Residents of the Chapel Hill neighborhood said it has become an all too familiar sight any time there are downpours.
James Russell said the flooding is several inches deep at the end of his street.
"Probably about shin high, and can go to knee-high," Russell said.
Some residents said they weren't surprised to wake up to the flooded streets Monday morning because it did the same thing two weeks ago.
Malissa Owen said the heavy rains at the end of October flooded the same areas.
"Our neighbors down this street two weeks ago couldn't even get out of their house," Owen said.
She said the water slowly drained throughout Monday but not enough to avoid damage to her property.
"Our lawn is ruined," Owen said. "They can’t find the road, and they run over the sprinklers and the grass."
The neighborhood is waiting for answers from the city of Boynton Beach on how they will fix this flooding issue.
"Neighbors say it hasn't happened like this in the past 15 years," Russell said.
City officials said Monday they are pumping water in the neighborhood and currently looking at future plans to prevent flooding.
"We hope they have a plan and to hear about it and some communication," Owen said.
