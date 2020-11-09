Lantana neighborhood fares well after Tropical Storm Eta

Neighbors in the Sea Pines community in Lantana were concerned they would be dealing with widespread flooding once again as Tropical Storm Eta came through, but conditions were manageable Monday morning.
The neighborhood off Hypoluxo Road flooded significantly a few weeks ago, leading the town to pump more than 12 million gallons of water out of the area.
Neighbors were worried this weekend about Tropical Storm Eta, prompting residents to use sandbags to protect their homes from potential flooding.
However, the neighborhood appears to have fared pretty well after the storm. Some standing water could be seen at a few intersections but cars did not have a problem driving through it.
Neighbors said it is nothing like what they dealt with a few weeks ago, but some said they still want to see a permanent fix so it doesn't happen again.
Thaddeus Clark has lived in the neighborhood for close to 30 years.
"What we want to know is when are they going to fix it. That's what we want to know. When are they going to fix it? You can reevaluate for years and never fix the damn problem," Clark said.
