Tropical storm warnings canceled as Eta moves into Gulf

The tropical storm warning for South Florida and the Treasure Coast were canceled Monday as Tropical Storm Eta moves into the Gulf of Mexico.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, Eta was moving southwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.
TRACK THE STORM BELOW:
Eta is now forecast to remain a tropical storm as it lingers in the Gulf for the rest of the week.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: WPTV Hurricane Guide | Hurricane Center
"Notice the latest track is pushed a little bit more to the west," WPTV First Alert meteorologist Kahtia Hall said.
Conditions are expected to improve throughout the day, although gusty winds and heavy rains will remain a factor in South Florida and the Keys.
A flood watch remains in effect for Palm Beach County until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
