Boca Beach Club offers ‘oceanside edu-cation’ suites

The leisure and hospitality industry is rebounding slowly after the American Hotel and Lodging Association reported historic low occupancy at U.S. hotels.
However, here in Florida, with "season" just weeks away, some hotels and resorts are not only proving their resilience amid the pandemic, but they are also offering new amenities.
A Boca Raton resort offers an oceanside vacation and education, or an "edu-cation," simultaneously.
When you are a private resort, club and hotel almost 100 years old, you know what it takes to survive and thrive.
"Staying relevant and in-tune with our guests' needs is our priority, and that's what distinguishes luxury, in my opinion," said Christophe Baraton, Boca Beach Club general manager. "Being ahead of the game and anticipating the needs of our guests is a priority."
For parents afraid to vacation out of fear their child may fall behind on their schooling, Boca Beach Club offers "edu-cation" suites, which are connected to adjoining guest rooms that feature five distinct areas for learning and productivity. The areas are the Tutor Zone, Heads Down Zone, Lounge Zone, Invisible Zone and the Rocker Zone.
The suite also offers supplies and the technological support students need.
"Whether you remote learn from your home or 'edu-cation suite,' it's the same," said Baraton.
Additionally, tutors are also offered on request. There are personalized vacation activities, as well.
"We can customize the experience for the child as you see fit. So, we can go from surf lessons to tennis lessons to catamaran sailing," Baraton said.
During U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross' visit to Palm Beach County two weeks ago, Ross said something dramatic has to be done to rebound the hospitality industry in South Florida.
Officials, including Boca Raton council member Andy Thomson, said it's being competitive and knowing customers' needs.
"It's innovation meeting demand," said Thomson. "Hospitality is one of the leading industries [in Boca Raton,] so it's not just folks like The Boca Resort that have been trying to get out there and figure out ways to attract. This is a great example of them doing this. But our hospitality industry is really needing these kinds of innovations to be able to compete and get these dollars back in the door because it's better for our entire city when people come."
Click here to learn more about Boca Beach Club "edu-cation" suites.
