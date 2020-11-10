Coronavirus testing site reopens in Palm Beach County

The Palm Beach County Health Care District is reopening its South County Civic Center testing site after closing due to Topical Storm Eta.
The walk-up site is accepting patients with or without symptoms from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Due to Tropical Storm Eta, the Health Care District’s Belle Glade COVID-19 testing site at Lakeside Medical Center, and the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach plan is expected to reopen for testing on Wednesday.
The Health Care District’s C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics in West Palm Beach, Jupiter and Delray Beach will be closed for Veteran’s Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11 and will resume COVID-19 testing on Thursday, Nov. 12.
