Couples wed in Lilly Pulitzer-themed room at Palm Beach County Courthouse

The Palm Beach County Courthouse has received a new Lilly Pulitzer-themed makeover for new couples coming to get married.
Over 400 couples have been wed in the new chapel ceremony room that opened a few months ago on the courthouse's third floor marriage office.
The Lilly Pulitzer Foundation sent one of their studio artists to decorate the room and donated the $20,000 hand-painted wall art.
The room decor features flowing palm trees, bright pink flowers, and delicate orchids.
To make an appointment for a marriage ceremony, visit this link.
