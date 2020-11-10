Couples wed in Lilly Pulitzer-themed room at Palm Beach County Courthouse

By Richie Pergolizzi | November 10, 2020 at 6:00 PM EST - Updated November 11 at 9:42 AM

The Palm Beach County Courthouse has received a new Lilly Pulitzer-themed makeover for new couples coming to get married.

Over 400 couples have been wed in the new chapel ceremony room that opened a few months ago on the courthouse's third floor marriage office.

The Lilly Pulitzer Foundation sent one of their studio artists to decorate the room and donated the $20,000 hand-painted wall art.

The room decor features flowing palm trees, bright pink flowers, and delicate orchids.

To make an appointment for a marriage ceremony, visit this link.

