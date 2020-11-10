Fla. correctional officer faces murder charge after inmate’s death

A Florida correctional officer is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of an inmate earlier this year.
Michael Riley, 27, was arrested Monday by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Tuesday that an inmate at the Lake Correctional Institution died in June "as a result of actions taken by Riley in his capacity as a correctional officer."
Riley's arrest is the result of an investigation that began June 18 at the request of the Florida Department of Corrections.
"The Florida Department of Corrections has zero tolerance for the malicious application of force," Secretary Mark Inch said. "We must work to ensure the safety of both the community and those entrusted to our custody. If an officer acts outside of their authorities and the standards of the department, they will be held accountable."
