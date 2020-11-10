The Lord's Place aims to help prevent homelessness

Guy Putnam says he turned his life around several years ago thanks to The Lord's Place. Now he's on staff helping others.
"I'm 67 years old and out of those 67 years probably about 30 plus of those years were spent in active addiction," he said.
The Lord's Place provides several services to the homeless.
But the organization started a new program called the Prevention Program after seeing so many people on the verge of homelessness.
Diana Stanley is the CEO for The Lord's Place.
"We've seen a 300 percent increase in phones calls from people who are in need of services prevention services within the last 30 days," she said.
The Prevention Program was started at the beginning of the summer, due to the pandemic.
It helps with rental assistance and payment for their utilities.
"I think the biggest piece that is the most disheartening for us right now is seeing individuals and families that are experiencing the fear of homelessness for the first time ever. And with that comes depression, mental illness, concern," she said.
Extra funding is needed, and local businesses are helping.
Sarah Alsofrom who is the Director of Community Relations with GL Homes, says her company donated funds in October.
"We gave a $50,000 donation to jump start this Prevention Program. This is a call to action for this entire community," she said.
Scripps Only Content 2020