Multiple Boynton Beach businesses hit by burglars, vandals recently

Police in Boynton Beach said Tuesday they are investigating more than a dozen burglary and vandalism cases to businesses in the past few weeks.
This includes eight burglaries, four cases of vandalism and two burglary attempts in two weeks.
Police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said the following businesses were affected early Tuesday morning:
- Boynton Grocer, located at S. Federal Highway, burglary attempt just before 12:30 a.m., but they did not gain entry to the building.
- Dunkin' Donuts, located at 1394 W. Boynton Beach Blvd., burglary reported just before 3:30 a.m. The front glass door was smashed open with an unknown amount of cash taken.
- Vitamin Shoppe, located at 302 N. Congress Ave., had the front door glass broken just after 5:30 a.m., but nothing appeared to be taken.
An employee of the Boynton Grocer said a Dunkin' located next door had an attempted break-in last week, shattering their front door's glass.
Also, workers at Tsunami Subs, located on E. Woolbright Road, said they had their windows smashed last Wednesday evening.
Tsunami Subs employee Jake Resnick said the store's front windows are hurricane proof and difficult to break.
"Those windows are smash proof, so whoever wanted to smash the window really wanted it bad," Resnick said.
He said they did not have any money in their register, and nothing was taken from the sub shop.
Resnick said it is frustrating to see businesses become targets during tough times, calling it "discouraging."
However, he said he is glad to see people step in to help make up for any losses they will face.
"We have a bunch of regular customers that come in every day and thank them," he said.
Police said they are investigating each report and seeing if they are connected.
Despite the recent cases, Boynton Beach police said business burglaries are currently down 49% this year.
