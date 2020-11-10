No. 21 FSU, Miami unveil basketball schedules

Florida State will host Miami in January and travel to Coral Gables in February, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday.
The ACC released its full 20-game league basketball schedule, which was structured to allow for make-up dates in the event that any games need to be postponed because of the coronavirus.
Miami will travel to No. 21 Florida State on either Jan. 26 or Jan. 27. The Hurricanes will face their state rival about a month later on Feb. 23 or Feb. 24.
The Seminoles have won five in a row against Miami. Their last loss to the Hurricanes was Jan. 7, 2018.
Miami opens its conference schedule at home against Pittsburgh on Dec. 16, while FSU tips off the day before against Georgia Tech in Tallahassee.
"Any conference games that are unable to be played will only be rescheduled if both teams' schedules permit it," the ACC said.
Both teams will have five nonconference games this season, all at home.
Miami will open against Stetson (Nov. 25), followed by North Florida (Nov. 29), Purdue (Dec. 8), Florida Gulf Coast (Dec. 12) and Jacksonville (Dec. 19).
The Seminoles begin their season against Gardner Webb (Nov. 27), UNF (Dec. 2), Indiana (Dec. 9), Florida (Dec. 12) and Central Florida (Dec. 19).
Scripps Only Content 2020