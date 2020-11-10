Palm Beach Gardens man wins $1M playing Florida Lottery

By Scott Sutton | November 10, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST - Updated November 10 at 4:11 PM

The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday a Palm Beach Gardens resident won $1 million after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket at Publix.

Officials said Louis Basile won playing THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, a $30 scratch-off game that launched in February.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

Basile bought his winning ticket at a Publix located at 4101 Hood Rd. in Palm Beach Gardens.

The Florida Lottery said the retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79. However, the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-270,717.

