Palm Beach Gardens man wins $1M playing Florida Lottery

The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday a Palm Beach Gardens resident won $1 million after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket at Publix.
Officials said Louis Basile won playing THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, a $30 scratch-off game that launched in February.
He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.
Basile bought his winning ticket at a Publix located at 4101 Hood Rd. in Palm Beach Gardens.
The Florida Lottery said the retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79. However, the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-270,717.
Scripps Only Content 2020