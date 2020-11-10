Police: Embassy Suites guest wounded in accidental shooting

A guest at a West Palm Beach hotel accidentally shot another person in their room Monday evening, police said.
The shooting occurred shortly after 8 p.m. at the Embassy Suites on Belvedere Road.
West Palm Beach police Sgt. David Lefont said two adults staying in the same room were handling a gun when one of them accidentally shot the other.
The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound. The victim's condition wasn't immediately known.
Lefont said foul play is not suspected.
Police said the victim is in critical condition.
The shooting investigation is ongoing.
