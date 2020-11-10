Students at Warfield Elementary relocated after sewer problems

Days of heavy rain in Martin County have caused problems Tuesday with the sewer system at Warfield Elementary School, prompting officials to relocate students to Indiantown Middle School for the rest of the day.
Martin County School District spokeswoman Jennifer DeShazo said parents can choose to pick up their children after noon at the Indiantown Middle School bus loop.
However, parents are not required to pick up their children early.
Students who are not picked up by parents will remain at Indiantown Middle School and will be taken home by school bus at the end of the day.
DeShazo said students who are typically picked up by their parents, or students who typically walk or bike home, will need to be picked up by their parents at Indiantown Middle School at the regular dismissal time.
Officials said parents are asked to continue paying attention to calls and texts from the school for additional updates.
The utility department in Indiantown is working to correct the sewer problems at Warfield Elementary School.
Village officials said Tuesday their wastewater plant is experiencing sewer backups and advised residents to limit flushing their toilets.
Affected areas are:
- The Elizabeth Lahti Library (Adams Avenue) to Indian Mound Drive (the Uptown Area)
- Warfield Boulevard to American Drive
Residents with questions or concerns can contact the Indiantown Water and Sewer Department at 772-597-2121.
Scripps Only Content 2020