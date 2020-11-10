Vatican faults many for McCarrick’s rise, spares Francis

But the report also charts the alarm bells that sounded — and were ignored, excused or dismissed — nearly a decade earlier, when in 1992-93 a series of six anonymous letters were sent to U.S. church officials and the Vatican’s ambassador to the U.S. alleging McCarrick was a “pedophile” who would sleep in the same bed with young men and boys. Those alarms continued, including when a Catholic psychiatrist traveled to Rome in 1997 to report to the Congregation for Bishops that his priest-patient was a victim of McCarrick’s abuse.