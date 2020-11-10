Wellington to hold conversation on diversity, equity Nov. 14

The village of Wellington is holding another community discussion related to "diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging."
The event will be held Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The village held similar discussions on Oct. 28 and Nov. 4 via Zoom.
Officials said they hope the virtual events will help bring the community together to gain insight and share personal experiences.
Events are free and open to Wellington residents, but spaces are limited for each date to allow for maximum participation.
