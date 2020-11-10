3-year-old seriously injured by tram at Florida park

Authorities say a 3-year-old girl was seriously injured after being run over by a sightseeing tram at a Florida state park.
The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that the injury occurred Saturday afternoon at Myakka River State Park in Sarasota County. Florida Highway Patrol says the girl and her parents were riding a trailer-tram pulled by a pickup truck on an unpaved trail at the park.
The girl fell from the trailer and was run over by one of the tram’s tires. The girl was run over a second time when the driver reversed the vehicle to remove the girl. She was taken to a nearby hospital.
