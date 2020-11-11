Blue Star Memorial Highway marker unveiled in Port St. Lucie

A special tribute was held Wednesday morning for the U.S. military in honor of Veterans Day.
The city of Port St. Lucie and the Florida Federation of Gardens Club unveiled a Blue Star Memorial Highway marker along Crosstown Parkway.
Blue Star Memorial Highways are a tribute to the U.S. armed forces. The Blue Star was taken from the blue star in the service flag and chosen because it was used during World War II on flags and homes of families of service members, according to the Federal Highway Administration.
The public can also find them at national cemeteries, parks and veteran facilities, honoring the men and women who serve in the armed forces.
"My hope is that after this that people will start looking for those markers and recognizing that there are people who want to honor and thank all of those men and women, sons and daughters, who give up so much so that we can have so much," said Georgina Tonner, president of St. Lucie West Gardens Club.
The Crosstown Parkway was designated as a Blue Star Memorial Parkway earlier this summer.
