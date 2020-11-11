Dad seeks justice 5 years after son killed in St. Lucie Co.

The approaching holidays are a painful time of reflection for James Hiner.
Wednesday marked five years since he lost his son to violence.
In November 2015, there was a fire at his son Matthew Hiner's home, located just north of Port St. Lucie off Beach Avenue.
Matthew Hiner, a jeweler, was incapacitated and couldn't escape the blaze.
Investigators later ruled his death a homicide.
James Hiner made a gruesome discovery in the ashes of the fire.
"I looked down, and I brushed, and I saw my son's skull," he said.
There was a safe full of firearms and jewelry in the home.
Investigators said the safe was open, but not forcibly, making robbery the likely motive.
"He was always trying to help friends and people who weren't as successful as he was. He had a big heart. I commend him for that, but I believe that in the end was his downfall," James Hiner said.
These days, James Hiner takes care of his grandson, little Matthew, on the weekends.
His grandson's presence is a bittersweet present as he remains hopeful there will be an arrest in his son's homicide.
"We want them to be captured and pay for murdering our son," James Hiner said.
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is still open, and they continue to follow up on leads.
Scripps Only Content 2020