Eta restrengthens into hurricane off Gulf Coast of Florida

Eta regained hurricane strength Wednesday morning as Florida braced for a second hit from the storm.
The storm’s maximum sustained winds increased to around 75 mph off Florida's southwest coast. Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami issued a hurricane watch for a 120-mile stretch that includes Tampa and St. Petersburg.
The storm has been in the Gulf of Mexico since crossing over South Florida on Sunday. The latest hurricane watch extends from Anna Maria Island, which is south of St. Petersburg, to Yankeetown.
Tropical Storm Theta in the Atlantic will stay away from the U.S. moving east and will dissipate by the weekend.
The area of showers and thunderstorms in the eastern Caribbean Sea now has a high chance of development into the next five days as it drifts to the west. If it takes on a name it will be our 30th named storm of the season, Iota.
Regardless of development, it is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola over the next couple of days.
