Florida's coronavirus deaths increase by 69, new cases up 4,353

Florida's increased coronavirus deaths remained under triple digits for 20 days, 69, as cases rose by 4,353. Also, Florida's first-time coronavirus daily positivity rate increased slightly from 8.03 percent to 8.34 percent, the highest in three months, as Palm Beach County dropped from 8.58 percent to 7.95, the Florida Health Department announced Tuesday afternoon
Florida first-time daily infection rate of tests reported by labs Monday was the highest since 9.65 on Aug. 12 and the third time in four days it was above 8 percent with it 8.27 three days ago and 6.24 two days ago. The two-week low was 4.91 on Oct. 28.
Palm Beach County's percentage rate one day ago was the highest since 8.81 on Aug. 10, not including a date dump when it was 8.68 two weeks ago. Two days ago the rate was 5.9 percent and four days ago it was 4.59, the lowest in two weeks and broke a string of 12 days in a row 5 percent or above. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
The state's total daily positivity rate for all tests decreased to 9.64 percent on 56,648 tests one day after 10.0 on 52,427 tests, the last time it was above 10 percent (10.33 previously on Aug. 31). Three days ago the rate was a two-week high at the time of 9.81 on 58,286 tests. The rate also hit 9.31 percent on 61,916 tests five days ago. The two-week low was 6.01 on Oct. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27 and the record test total was 142,964 July 11.
Cases have been trending up in the state.
One day ago the increase was 3,924 after cases had exceeded 4,000 for 12 of the past 13 days. Sunday's increase was 6,820 after Saturday's 4,452 and Friday's 5,245. On Thursday there were 6,257 cases, which was the highest since 6,352 on Aug. 15, not including 7,569 Sept. 1 because of a data dump. Sunday's increase topped that and is the most since 8,109 on Aug. 12.
Last Tuesday they rose by 4,353.
The previous time they were under 4,000 was Saturday, Oct. 31, at 2,331 and the lowest since 2,144 on Oct. 21.
Despite a surge in cases, deaths have been trending down in Florida.
Monday's deaths rose by 58 and Sunday's was 21, which was the lowest in two weeks. Saturday's 86 was the most since 105 on Oct. 21, the last time they were in triple digits. They previously were the last highest 141 on Thursday, Oct. 15. The record was 276 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Last Tuesday they rose by 56.
Palm Beach County increased by 2 to 1,612 deaths, which is second to Miami-Dade and ahead of Broward after an increase of 1 Monday.
Remaining the same on the Treasure Coast were St. Lucie at 341, Martin at 170 and Indian River at 126. Okeechobee stayed at 43 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
Broward rose by 1 and Miami-Dade by 2.
With a net increase of 5 deaths in South Florida of the 69 state total, there are 7,542, which is 43.7 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of deaths over one week is 358, an average of 51, compared with 329 the previous week.
In one week cases have risen by 35,474 for an average of 5,068 at 4.3 percent. The previous week the increase was 30,389 with an average of 4,139. The average since the first case, which was 254 days ago, is 3,355 per day.
Florida's total of 852,174 cases is 8.4 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 10 million Monday, though the state only comprises 6.5 percent of the population.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections. Then, they then increased to 3,266 on Tuesday, Sept. 30.
Although infections in Florida are trending upward like in most other states in the nation, new cases are exponentially lower than its U.S. daily high of 15,300 in July.
Palm Beach County's daily cases increased by 367 one day after 367. On Sept. 28, the rise was 27.
Cases passed 800,000 on Oct. 31, 700,000 on Sept. 27, after going above 600,000 Aug. 23, 500,000 on Aug. 5, 400,000 on July 24, 300,000 on July 15, 200,000 on July 5, 100,000 on June 22.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 249 days, the death toll has reached 17,248 for an average of 69 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 17,460, which remained at 212.
It took 19 days for the toll to pass from 16,000 to 17,100 on Friday. Deaths passed 16,000 residents, 16,021 on Oct. 19, which is 19 days ago. It took 12 days for Florida's death toll to go from the 15,000 milestone to 16,000, the same to surpass that figure Oct. 7, but nine days to surpass 14,000 and eight to go past 12,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. More than three months ago, July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Monday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 55 on Oct. 11.
The state report Tuesday identified 59 deaths with 10 previously reported cases added as a fatality for a net increase of 69.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 281 compared with 102 the day before. The state reported Tuesday there are currently 3,025 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which was 123 more in one day.
Deaths
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 13th in deaths per million.
Texas is in second place with the addition of a U.S.-high 94 deaths Tuesday after a state-record 324 on Aug. 11, for a total of 18,863. California reported 24 for third place with 18,001. New Jersey, which had been second throughout the pandemic, is in fifth place with 16,461, adding 21 fatalities.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County increased by 13 deaths over seven days for 0.8 percent. The U.S. figure is 2.9 percent with the world at 4.7 percent.
Miami-Dade rose to 3,690 with 15 more in seven days. Broward is at 1,560 with the increase of 28 in a week. St. Lucie has gone up by 5 deaths compared with Martin by 3, Indian River by 1 and Okeechobee by 2.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 20 states, including Kentucky's 1,590 with 14 reported Tuesday.
Hillsborough is fourth place remaining at 847 as Pinellas increased by 2 833 in fifth place, Polk rose by 2 to 642 in sixth, Orange by 6 to 598 in seventh and Lee by 6 to 537 in eighth.
The state report Tuesday identified the death in Palm Beach County of a 76-year-old man though the increase was 2.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced eight months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 4.0 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 852,174,third in the nation and 14th in cases per million.
California has the most cases in the U.S. at 977,218 with 5,367 Tuesday. Texas had a state-record 10,865 and is second overall with 974,230. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fourth at 536,145 with an increase of 3,965, the highest since 4,663 on May 2.
Twenty states reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 5 Illinois with a U.S.-high and state record 12,623. Four other states set records: No. 9 Wisconsin with 7,073, No. 13 Michigan with 6,944, No. 12 Ohio with 6,508 and No. 26 Colorado with 3,890. Other states with high numbers were: No. 20 Minnesota with 4,893, No. 16 Indiana with 4,829, No. 14 Pennsylvania with 4,322, No. 6 Georgia with 4,319, No. 10 New Jersey with 4,251, No. 23 Iowa with 3,878, No. 11 Arizona with 3,434.
Miami-Dade's cases were 523 compared with 1,710 the day before and Broward's increase was 444 vs. 625. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was Martin 18 vs. 18, St. Lucie 34 vs. 30, Indian River 34 vs. 21 and Okeechobee 8 vs. 4.
Testing
The state is no longer listing a running total of Floridians tested or total tests. Worldometers.info lists Florida with 10,646,926 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois.
In Palm Beach County, the last time the first-time rate has been above 10.0 percent was 10.2 percent on Aug. 4.
Miami-Dade's rate decreased to 6,30 percent one day after 7.91, a two-week high of 8.39 three days ago and a two-week low of 5.11 on Oct. 28. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 6.64 percent one day after 7.43, a two-week high of 8.22 three days ago and a two-week low of 4.31 Oct. 30.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate was 7.94 percent one day after a two-week high of 8.92 and a 14-day low of 3.04 two days ago. Martin's rate was 6.03 percent one day after 6.3, a two-week low of 2.65 four days ago and a two-week high of 6.95 Oct. 27. Indian River's rate was 7.64percent one day after a two-week high of 9.97 and two days after a two-week low of 3.69 on Oct. 30. Okeechobee's rate was 8.64 percent on 87 negative tests one day after 9.2 percent on 79 negative tests, a two-week high of 19.44 on 67 negative tests three days ago and zero percent on 32 negative tests Nov. 1.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths.
The state's rate was 2.1 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 2.3 percent in the United States and 2.5 percent worldwide, which neared 1,279,000 deaths and neared 51.8 million cases Tuesday, according to Worldometers.info.
Palm Beach County's rate is 2.9 percent compared with Broward at 1.7 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.9 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.6 percent in St. Lucie, 3.1 in Martin, 3.0 percent in Indian River and Okeechobee 2.4 percent.
Florida has 803 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 741 per million. New York, which represents 14.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,741 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 164.1 per million.
Age breakdown
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, a 9-year-year old from Putnam, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward, as well as a 12-year-girl from Duval.
Four other juveniles are among the 32 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade, a 16-year-old girl in Lee, a 17-year-old boy in Pasco and a 17-year-old boy in Manatee. This class didn't change.
One hundred people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus with an increase of 1.
A total of 5,494 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 16 in one day.
Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 61 percent are 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 14,143 14,092 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 51, and 332 were hospitalized, which didn't change. From ages 5-14, there are 37,994, an increase of 215, with 309 in the hospital at one time, which didn't change.
From the infant to 54 age group, there are 606,567 of the 840,652 residents' cases. In that group, 1,141 have died, with an increase of 7, for a 0.19 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 715,676 cases. A total of 3,042 have died, with 12 more, for a 0.43 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 13,304 with an increase of 14. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, increased by 28 to 8,976, followed by Boca Raton at 8,560 up from 8,494, Boynton Beach went to 4,965 from 4,931 and Delray Beach at 3,824 vs. 3,797. A total of 1,810 in the county not designated by a city. In addition, the list of cities includes separate listings of misspellings and miscoded counties.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 5,681, an increase of 29, followed by Fort Pierce at 3,197, up 13, and Stuart with 2,582, which rose by 8.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 4 to 4446 with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 50,872 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 49,715 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 4,278 in Palm Beach County, with 20 more compared with 30 the day before. Martin stayed at 430, St. Lucie by 4 to 816, Indian River by 7 at 375 and Okeechobee by 1 to 197.
Long-term care
Forty percent of the deaths, 6,915 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 728 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 852 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 22 and Palm Beach County rose by 1.
Nation
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 239,618, a rise of a world-high 1,140 Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins. Worldometers.info has tabulated 245,799 deaths with an increase of 1,345
Cases rose to 10,242,754, a rise of a record 131,677, surpassing the mark of 129,191 Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins. COVID Tracking Project lists the case increase as a record 130,989 after 128,396 Saturday. Worldometers.info has it at as a record 135,574 after 132,566 Friday.
Last Tuesday in the U.S., there were 1,140 more deaths and 123,056 cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 6,768 at 2.9 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation at 33,737 with Johns Hopkins reporting 32 more after a high of 799 in April. Hopkins lists confirmed and probable deaths, with the latter not a positive case.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 6 Illinois 82, No. 7 Massachusetts 21, No. 8 Pennsylvania 58, No. 9 Georgia 53 and No. 10 Michigan 84.
Also, No. 11 Arizona reported 28 deaths, No. 14 Indiana 67, No. 27 Wisconsin 66. No. 25 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., reported 27 more deaths Tuesday.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 14.6 percent of 9,190 deaths Tuesday, behind a record 9,232 Friday, and 19.3 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
The one week world death increase was 56,915 at 4.7 percent.
Last Tuesday's death increase was 8,231.
Cases increased 542,390, three days after a record 625,053 Friday and passing 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15.
Brazil has been trending down in deaths and cases. The nation, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 204 deaths to rise to 162,842. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. The nation added 25,517 cases at 5,701,283 in third place.
India reported 35,073 new cases compared with a world-record 97,894 in September for second-place behind the U.S., with 8,591,730. Also, India recorded 448 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 127,059 and in third place.
Mexico announced 617 more deaths late Tuesday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 95,842 in fourth place.
In Europe, coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 4,863 deaths and 301,708 cases.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom reported 532 deaths, the highest since 563 on May 12, as well as 20,412 cases after a record 26,684 in late October. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 deaths in one day, reported 580, the highest since 604 on April 14, and 35,098 cases twos day after a record 39,811. No. 7 France announced 857 deaths compared with a record of 1,437 in April as well as 22,180 cases three days after a record 86,852. No. 8 Spain reported 411 deaths, the highest since 469 on April 11, and 17,395 cases, behind a record 22,516 Friday.
No. 9 Iran reported 453 deaths, five less than the record two days ago, and a record 10,453 cases. No. 10 Peru added 64 deaths.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 1,817,109, including 20,977 one day after a record 21,798. The nation gained 368 deaths in 13th.
No. 22 Canada reported 68 deaths for a total of 10,632 and 4,302 cases, seven days after a record 4,672.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, reported 12 deaths and is at 6,057 deaths. Neighboring Norway reported no deaths for the fourth day in a row to remain at 285, as well as 562 more cases.
No. 35 China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26, added 17 cases Wednesday.
Scripps Only Content 2020