Meals on Wheels of the Palm Beaches honors home-bound senior veterans

It’s a meal delivery at the Duhl home in West Palm Beach. Julius Duhl is 96 years old. He’s a purple heart recipient. He spent time in the U.S. Army in the 1940s as a photographer.
"I did Normandy Beach, the Battle of the Bulge, the rest of my camera crew while I was being patched up we became prisoners of war," Duhl said.
On Wednesday, Pamela Calzadilla, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels of the Palm Beaches thanked Duhl for his service.
He's among 98 veterans in Palm Beach County who are able to get their meals.
"We are grateful to the Quantum Foundation who gave us a grant to be able to feed our homebound veterans for free, most of them are free," Calzadilla said.
A need for those who fought for our country.
"Palm Beach County has veterans that really could use our service and who better to serve them. They took care of us and now it's our time to take care of them," Calzadilla said.
Meals on Wheels has about 300 clients in the county including the veterans.
"My father died this year not because of the pandemic but he passed away and remembering and a long line of family members who are all veterans. And it just means so much that they fight for our rights," Calzadilla said.
