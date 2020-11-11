Suspect arrested after fatal shooting near Greenacres

An 18-year-old man faces a first-degree murder charge after a fatal shooting last month near Greenacres, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the 6000 block of Forest Hill Blvd. after a driver crashed a vehicle into a building around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 11.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as Josmar Castro, 18, of West Palm Beach, was transported to a local hospital but later died from his wounds on Oct. 20.
Spokeswoman Teri Barbera said detectives identified Alex Seay as a suspect in the homicide.
Seay was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on a warrant for first-degree murder with a firearm.
He is being held without bond.
Scripps Only Content 2020