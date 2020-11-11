Veterans Day ceremony held at Boynton park that honors local vet

A local war veteran, who pushed for a veterans park in Boynton Beach for the last decade, saw the fruits of his labor on Wednesday.
Tom Kaiser, a 92-year-old World War II veteran, spent more than a decade creating this park. Last year the city commission approved renaming the park after him.
The first event held at the park with Kaiser's name was held Wednesday on Veterans Day.
The ceremony looked different this year from previous Veterans Day events.
Chairs were spaced out, and faces were covered with masks, but everyone was here to honor Kaiser.
"I joined the Navy on Jan. 29, 1945, my 17th birthday, first in line," Kaiser said. "If you come down to the park, it is like a history lesson. You will really love it," Kaiser said.
His dedication was noticed last year when the city commission approved renaming the park after him.
Kaiser remains humble and appreciative. He said the park isn't about him but about remembering all those who served.
Larry Boyden, who fought in the Korean War, attended Wednesday's event.
"I served uncover in Germany for three years chasing Russian spies," Boyden said.
He said the park holds a special place for him.
“I've very proud of it. I bring my friends here to see it," Boyden said.
“If you give Tom Kaiser a call, I do tours," Kaiser said.
The Tom Kaiser USN Veterans Park is a place where generations to come will honor the brave service members who fought for our freedom.
Scripps Only Content 2020