Veterans Day events in South Florida and the Treasure Coast

The City of Riviera Beach is hosting an event to install a permanent monument that will recognize the city's Veterans, Gold Star families and first responders. The event will be held at 11 a.m. at Bicentennial Park, which is located at the Riviera Beach Marina Event Center. The monument will honor public service to the country and the City. The Riviera Beach Honor Guard, chapters of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and city officials will all attend. Police Chief Nathan Osgood and Fire Chief John Curd are scheduled to speak while state Senator Bobby Powell and County Commissioner Mack Bernard are scheduled to do flag dedications. The event is a joint effort between the city and the Riviera Beach Community Redevelopment Agency.