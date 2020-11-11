Veterans Day events in South Florida and the Treasure Coast

November 11 is a day to honor the men and women who have bravely served our country. While Veterans Day will look a little different this year because of COVID-19, there are still many ways you can get involved and honor our military members, past and present.
In West Boca Raton, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10556 will present their annual Veterans Day Program at 9:30 a.m. at Veteran's Memorial Park on Palmetto Park Road. A livestream of the program will be on the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page. This event honors veterans of our armed services and will feature a procession of colors, guest speakers and patriotic music.
The city of Boca Raton also has a virtual event planned. From 10 to 11 a.m. you can watch a virtual ceremony to honor all who served featuring speeches by veteran groups, music by The American Bombshells, the Ft. Lauderdale Highlanders, Coastmen Chorus, and Boca Raton Community High School Band, and drills by the Boca Raton Community High School NJROTC and Boca Raton Police and Fire Honor Guards. You can watch here on their Facebook or on their Youtube channel.
In addition, the City will distribute courtesy Veterans Day swag bags from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11 curbside at the Boca Raton Community Center, 150 Crawford Boulevard. Goodies will include a commemorative medallion, special coupons and discounts from area businesses and restaurants, informational brochures and pamphlets from veteran assistance organizations and more.
You can attend an event in-person in Boynton Beach. The City of Boynton Beach will be hosting a Veterans Day Event at 11 am at Tom Kaiser, USN, Boynton Beach Veterans Memorial Park (411 N. Federal Highway). CDC guidelines will be followed, including social distancing and facial coverings are recommended. Members from the surrounding Veteran community will be represented. The city and Boynton Beach Veterans' Council will honor those who have served our country. The event will also be live streamed on the city's Facebook page.
The city of Port St. Lucie will hold a virtual event. At 11 a.m. you can watch on the city's Facebook and YouTube pages or PSL-TV. This digital event will incorporate previously recorded ceremonies and in-studio commentary from local leaders.
Port St. Lucie also will be hosting a Blue Star Highway Dedication Ceremony at 9 a.m. at U.S. Submarine Veterans Park, located at 801 SE Atlantus Avenue. The St. Lucie West Garden Club, The Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc. and the City of Port St. Lucie will designate a portion of Crosstown Parkway as a Blue Star Memorial Highway, which is a tribute to the men and women who serve in the armed forces. The ceremony will feature guest speakers, including Port St. Lucie Mayor Gregory J. Oravec and Bea Cooper, of the St. Lucie West Garden Club. The ceremony also will include a military tribute and the unveiling, dedication and acceptance of the Blue Star Marker.
The City of Riviera Beach is hosting an event to install a permanent monument that will recognize the city's Veterans, Gold Star families and first responders. The event will be held at 11 a.m. at Bicentennial Park, which is located at the Riviera Beach Marina Event Center. The monument will honor public service to the country and the City. The Riviera Beach Honor Guard, chapters of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and city officials will all attend. Police Chief Nathan Osgood and Fire Chief John Curd are scheduled to speak while state Senator Bobby Powell and County Commissioner Mack Bernard are scheduled to do flag dedications. The event is a joint effort between the city and the Riviera Beach Community Redevelopment Agency.
The School District of Palm Beach County will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony virtually. You can watch it live at 9 a.m. on the district's YouTube page. There are more than 150 veterans working for the Palm Beach County School District. You can find more information here.
Wellington will honor all current and former members of the armed forces with a virtual tribute.
The Village invites residents to commemorate this important date by tuning in to WellingtonTV (Comcast 18, AT&T Uverse 99) and visiting this page to watch pre-recorded videos, including a special wreath-laying ceremony featuring members of the American Legion Post 390 - Wellington. The Village will also share videos via social media. Visit wellingtonfl.gov/SocialMedia for links to follow our pages.
Wreaths honoring each branch of service will be placed at the Wellington Veterans Memorial (located at 11848 Forest Hill Blvd). Residents and their families are invited to pay their respects at the memorial throughout the day on November 11th.
Scripps Only Content 2020